Christmas break for Pirates and Bulldogs

PORT HAWKESBURY: Olan Spears (from Jordan Moss and Callum Jordan) gave the Junior Pirates a 1-0 lead with 3:03 left in the first period last Friday, but it was the Anigonish Bulldogs who had the last laugh.

The final was 5-2 in the Bulldogs’ favour, thanks to a pair of goals from Ryan Kennedy and singles from Joshua Cunningham (with two helpers), Connor Fraser (with two helpers), and Taylor Leger (with an assist). Managing assists were Devin MacLaughlin (2) and Giordano Saputo.

Josh Foster (from Bryce Reynolds and Randon MacKinnon) had a third period goal for the Strait.

In net for the Strait was Peter Kopf, who faced 29 shots, and manning the net for Antigonish was Charles Jensen, facing 32 shots.

That game was the final one for both teams before the Christmas break. It left the Bulldogs in third place in the Sid Rowe division with a record of 11-11-0-2 and the Strait in fourth place of that division with a record of 8-11-2-1.

Over the holidays, the Pirate Junior hockey club will put on a treat for local fans.

Alumni from multiple generations will take part in an alumni game on December 29 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The game will be played under gentlemen’s rules, with three 15 minute stopped time periods. If the game is tied, a shootout will decide the outcome.

“There has been a tremendous response from the Pirates alumni, some of whom are still in the area, and others who are planning their holiday travel around the game,” said Pirate President Adam Rodgers.

“Our organization sees this as an important way to enlarge the Pirate community and honour the proud history of the franchise. Most of these guys are still playing good hockey too, so we expect it to be an entertaining game for the fans.”

Alumni who are interested in participating are encouraged to contact the team for additional details.