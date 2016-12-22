Jose Munroe and Lucas Leroux were the tree lighters.
Santa and Mrs. Claus hear Caden Timmons’ list on December 18 at the Tara Lynne Centre in River Bourgeois.
Evelyn McRae and Ciffie Carter provided the entertainment.
Lila Munroe and Aiden Burke helped out.
Keigan Boudreau enjoyed the time with his grandmother Martell.
Logan Leroux tells Santa what he and his twin Liam want for Christmas.
Silas MacNeil gives Santa his Christmas list.
Taylynn Devries hugs her prize-wining Frosty.
Alex Burke makes sure he doesn’t forget anything.

