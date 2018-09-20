ANTIGONISH: Members of RCMP Traffic Services and the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) are asking all users of the road to be aware of the hazards of navigating work areas.

A recent close call occurred on Highway 4 between Brierly Brook and James River. Traffic is currently being detoured from Highway 104 to Highway 4, and as a dump truck used the oncoming lane to go around a cyclist, an oncoming car had nowhere else to go but the ditch.

“This situation could have had a much worse outcome,” says Cst. Robert Kavanaugh, of RCMP Eastern Traffic Services in Antigonish. “We’re thankful that no one was hurt, but we’re asking everyone to do their part and share the road while traffic is being diverted.”

“When work is ongoing to improve a road or infrastructure, we all need to do our part to travel through those construction zones safely,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines. “Be alert, slow down, use caution, obey signs and traffic-control people, and be mindful of others who are sharing the roads with you.”

Those who see someone driving unsafely can contact the RCMP at 902-893-1323 or by calling 911.