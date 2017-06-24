ISLE MADAME: People in need of some tunes can start planning because the 2017 edition of Isle Madame’s Codstock looks to continue the 22-year tradition of music in the community with a few tweaks.

Dante Samson, the special events coordinator for Development Isle Madame Association (DIMA), said the event usually takes place on Friday but organizers decided to make a change and host it on Saturday, July 22.

Samson said the change came after receiving feedback from concert goers last year.

“A lot of people suggested changing it from Friday to Saturday,” he said. “With that, we decided to go with Saturday night.”

The 2017 version will feature opening act Exit 46 and headliners Merimac, a Halifax four-sometimes-five-piece act known for Maritime/Celtic music, as well as classic, rock, pop, R and B, and other styles. Exit 46 will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play until 10 p.m. Then Merimac will play from 10:30 p.m. until around 2 a.m.

“Our event in the past has attracted upwards of 1,200 people including residents and visitors to isle Madame,” said Samson. “This year we’re hoping to expand our attendees, spanning across the Atlantic provinces in that respect.”

Samson said the organizers are expecting to see a larger crowd than those of years past.

The event is for ages 19-plus and IDs may be requested. A jam session is set for Sunday, July 23, at the LeNoir Landing. There will also be a barbeque and beer garden. Tickets are $13 for advance, $15 at the door, and there is a $5 charge for the LeNoir Landing jam session.