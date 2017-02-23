Concerned Citizens United goes to council

GUYSBOROUGH: A full gallery let council know their feelings on a proposed lifestyle centre.

During last week’s council of the whole meeting for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, council members heard a presentation from Concerned Citizens United, a group with concerns about the area’s proposed Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

“We’re looking for them to look at the project and say is this too much money to spend on one project,” said Mary LeBlanc, who made the presentation while representing the Concerned Citizens United group. “We’re just saying halt it, take a deep breath, see if you have the funding.”

During her presentation, LeBlanc said 578 residents signed a petition asking council to halt the project, open the process up to include public input including offering meetings in all districts, and hold a plebiscite before going forward. The group also offered a second petition, signed by 70 people, asking council to consider “grassroots initiatives.”

“We’re not saying don’t build the project,” said LeBlanc. “We’re saying look at the cost of the project.”

LeBlanc said the group is against council footing the entire cost of the project, estimated at around $10.92 million. She also said the area’s aging population is a factor, noting there are not enough young families in the county to sustain such a facility.

“Contrary to what [council members believe], people are not going to come here because of a complex,” she said. “People in the outlying areas, your Larry’s River, your Canso, they’re not going to be able to access that. It just doesn’t happen.”

Should federal and provincial funding come though, LeBlanc said “maybe $2 million or $3 million wouldn’t be a bad investment but $11 million in one place doesn’t seem to fit.”

Following the council meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts said council accepted the presentation and will look it over.

“They have some pointed questions and I expect those questions to be answered,” said Pitts, noting CAO Barry Carroll also made some good points during his presentation about the project to those in attendance.

The approximate cost of the project is $10.92 million. In May, council voted to spend $60,000 on early site preparation on the proposed facility across from the Chedabucto Education Centre/Academy and adjacent to the existing tennis courts.

The proposed facility would include a refrigerated skating trail; a shinny rink; an artificial turf soccer field with a four-lane running track; the Drysdale Softball Field; and a community building housing the Chedabucto Fitness Centre, community meeting/event spaces, Recreation Department office space, an elementary-sized gymnasium, and a home for the Guysborough Options for Adaptive Living Society.

Pitts said he sees the petition in a positive light, adding it is a part of democratic process.

“It was tabled in a constructive matter,” he said. “There were a number of issues raised and we’ll be considering those issues as we move forward. It doesn’t matter if it was a majority of the residents or a small segment. Their concerns are our concerns and I’d like to have them addressed.”