GUYSBOROUGH: Work is underway for a new recreation centre.

Following last week’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), Warden Vernon Pitts said workers are already on site and working on the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

Pitts said the recent weather hasn’t been great to start construction but he noted that things are moving forward.

“They continue to excavate,” said Pitts.

“You can see the difference driving by there every day. The community is really excited about the project.”

On April 19, the provincial and federal governments each announced funding to the tune of $1.5 million each for the Chedabucto Lifestyles Complex under the Small Communities Fund. Later on the same day, council awarded the contract for parts of the complex – except for the turf field and track – to Marko Construction. Council awarded the contract for the turf soccer field and track to Turf Master.

“Things are on schedule to date,” the warden said.

Pitts said he understands local company Con and Con Construction has a large part of the contract for ground work. He added that all trucking will be done by the Guysborough County Truckers Association.