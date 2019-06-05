Council agrees to meet with mediator, advisor

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council will meet with a mediator and an advisor to be appointed and paid for by the Department of Municipal Affairs (DMA).

During the regular monthly meeting of council on May 27 in Arichat, District 2 councillor Alvin Martell was chosen as deputy warden and council agreed to extend Don Marchand’s term as Chief Administrative Officer to one year.

While reviewing the minutes from the April 23 regular monthly meeting of council, District 5 councillor Jason MacLean wanted an update on the motion that was made to contact the DMA about their offer to send officials to Richmond County.

During the April 23 meeting, the department offered public relations and communications assistance, the second was a mediator, and the third was an official to review council’s roles and responsibilities.

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand responded that the DMA is willing to pay for a mediator and a roles and responsibilities advisor, but not for a communications and public relations consultant, so he suggested accepting the offer of the mediator and advisor. Marchand offered to consult with council on a good date and time to meet.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche thinks such a meeting is unnecessary. When he was elected in 2016, Goyetche said a DMA trainer visited the municipality and updated them on roles and responsibilities.

“I don’t see the purpose of having the mediator come down,” Goyetche told council. “What’s he going to accomplish in this council? We had the Department of Municipal Affairs come down before council before to no avail. They come here, they tell us what the roles and responsibilities are of council and the CAO, as soon as they leave, we’re back to the same process so what’s the mediator going to do?”

“I’ve been on council long enough that I know what my responsibilities and roles are. I don’t need a mediator.”