Our Lady of Assomption CWL celebrated its 40th anniversary on June 4. Pictured are all CWL members and invited guests. CWL members' spouses (from the left): Luke Boudreau, Amedee Samson and Gerry Samson received a Certificate of Appreciation and a Masterchef apron. Missing from photo are Bert LeBlanc, Eddie Rideout and Gabriel LeBlanc. Pictured are Chartered Members receiving a Certificate of Merit and their 40 year pins (from the left): Diana Samson, Therese David, Lucy Martell, Blanche Doyle, Corinne Boudreau, Vivian Short, and Claire Doyle. Missing from the photo is Tillie Boucher. CWL members' spouses received a Certificate of Appreciation for their volunteer services to Our Lady of Assumption Parish. (From the left): Adolphe Boudreau, Dr. Laurie MacNeil, Odilon Boudreau, Gary Samson, and Paul Boudreau. Our Lady of Assomption CWL received a $500 donation from St. Joseph's Credit Union to help cover supper expenses.