ANTIGONISH: The driver of an ATV died last week after he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

At 12:45 p.m. Friday, Antigonish RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the roundabout on Beech Hill Road. The driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle as it entered the roundabout, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Witnesses performed CPR on the driver until EHS arrived and took over. The 32-year-old man from Saltsprings, Antigonish County was transported to hospital via EHS and was pronounced deceased shortly after 2 p.m. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The area has been closed to traffic since the time of the collision and re-opened later that evening. An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to examine the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.