Home Community Festival of Trees Community Festival of Trees By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - November 28, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter – Sisters by the Sea spa owners Katie and Beth Touesnard are known for creative contributions to the Festival of Trees and did not disappoint this year with their mermaid tree. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThe recently-opened Back on the Rack Consignment Boutique, with its first entry in the Festival of Trees, was awarded the top prize in the commercial/retail category last weekend in St. Peter's. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardSome elves at the cookie decorating table helped out with the fun task. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThe 22nd annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter's was once again an important event for the local food bank inventory. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardKaitlin Burke's seaside-inspired tree took the top prize in the children (over 11) category at the 22nd annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter's. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThe lobster trap tree from Lobsters R Us reminded attendees to mark their calendars for the 2018 Seaside Lobsterfest event. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardSome St. Peter's pirates, organizers of the St. Peter's Pirate Days festival, entered a special tree in the Festival of Trees competition last weekend and were awarded the top prize in the organization category. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThe 22nd annual Festival of Trees included a contribution from the local Tim Hortons.