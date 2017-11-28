– Sisters by the Sea spa owners Katie and Beth Touesnard are known for creative contributions to the Festival of Trees and did not disappoint this year with their mermaid tree.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
The recently-opened Back on the Rack Consignment Boutique, with its first entry in the Festival of Trees, was awarded the top prize in the commercial/retail category last weekend in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Some elves at the cookie decorating table helped out with the fun task.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
The 22nd annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter’s was once again an important event for the local food bank inventory.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Kaitlin Burke’s seaside-inspired tree took the top prize in the children (over 11) category at the 22nd annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
The lobster trap tree from Lobsters R Us reminded attendees to mark their calendars for the 2018 Seaside Lobsterfest event.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Some St. Peter’s pirates, organizers of the St. Peter’s Pirate Days festival, entered a special tree in the Festival of Trees competition last weekend and were awarded the top prize in the organization category.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
The 22nd annual Festival of Trees included a contribution from the local Tim Hortons.
Dana MacPhail-Touesnard
Former reporter/photographer, current freelancer Dana MacPhail-Touesnard is a wife and mother of two living in Richmond County.

