Community Filipino pride on display By Mary Hankey - July 2, 2019 Members of the Strait Area Filipino Society gathered together on June 28 to raise the flag of the Philippines at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. The society's main objective is to foster social and friendly relations among members while promoting mutual understanding between Filipinos and people of all nations. Photos by Mary Hannkey — Jenna Gealogo gave a beautiful rendition of O Canada at the flag raising ceremony at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on June 28. Members of the Strait Area Society gathered to see their Philippines flag hoisted for the first time in Port Hawkesbury. While their flag was being raised at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, members of the Strait Area Filipino Society sang the national anthem of the Philippines. June is Filipino Heritage Month in Canada, having been adopted in the House of Commons last October. Trina Hall Samson, who was part of the Service Settlement Support, addressed members of the Strait Area Filipino Society at their flag raising ceremony. The event took place at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury followed by a reception hosted by the society. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda-Chisholm Beaton welcomed members of the Filipino community as town citizens and family at the flag raising ceremony in Port Hawkesbury. Shown with the Mayor, is Julius Gealogo, who was emcee for the event. Head of the Strait Area Filipino Society, Estrella Melong, was overcome with emotion at the flag raising ceremony at the Civic Centre. Last October, the House of Commons unanimously adopted Motion 155, officially making June Filipino Heritage Month. Enthusiastic members of the Strait Area Filipino Society along with their family members and guests celebrated the first Filipino Heritage Month, by raising the flag of the Philippines at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Members of the Strait Area Filipino Society hosted a reception for family, friends and members of the community to celebrate Filipino Heritage Month. Following the flag raising, people were treated to a buffet and entertainment.