Fire and Stone Coffee Roasters donate to L’Arche Cape Breton

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-
During the month of August, Fire and Stone Coffee Roasters in St. Peter’s donated $1 from each bag of coffee sold to the L’Arche Cape Breton community. This is a small, craft coffee roasting business serving Cape Breton. Pictured here is owner Chad Keen presenting the August coffee sales donation to L’Arche Cape Breton members Gary MacDonald and David Gunn.

