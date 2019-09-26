Community Fire and Stone Coffee Roasters donate to L’Arche Cape Breton By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp During the month of August, Fire and Stone Coffee Roasters in St. Peter’s donated $1 from each bag of coffee sold to the L’Arche Cape Breton community. This is a small, craft coffee roasting business serving Cape Breton. Pictured here is owner Chad Keen presenting the August coffee sales donation to L’Arche Cape Breton members Gary MacDonald and David Gunn.