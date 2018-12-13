Full 60 minutes leads to Islander win

PORT HOOD: Last night’s game in Sydney might be proof positive that the Cape Breton West Islanders, despite a 1-7 slump leading to the game, still have what it takes to compete with the best in the provincial Major Midget league.

“Last night, we played the best game we had in quite awhile,” said Nick MacNeil, Islander coach. “We’ve been really inconsistent lately, and it was good to see the boys stay focused for 60 minutes.”

The Islanders scored a 6-2 win over the Cape Breton Tradesmen. It was only the second time since October that the team scared up a victory. Consistency throughout the second and third periods was the main thorn in the Islanders’ paw, the coach maintained.

“We had a good start again last night,” MacNeil said. “We were comfortable, we were up by three. Sometimes, with a younger group, they don’t realize you can’t let your foot off the gas at all.

“I reminded the guys of that, and they responded well last night.”

The first period saw the Islanders outshoot the Tradesmen 15-8. Dave Matthews (from Darren Waterman and Dell Welton), Matthew Raike (from Sam Grant), and Daniel LeBlanc (from Matthews and Raike) all managed goals inside three minutes of each other. Their scoring came near the middle of the period.

The Tradesmen matched Islander scoring in the second, with Welton (from Raike and Matthews) and Grant (from Raike and Matthews) scoring for the West.

In the third period, Blake Hadley (from Daniel Gillis) rounded out the Islander scoring.

Kenzie MacPhail faced 27 shots in the Islander net.

The Isles are now getting set for a big weekend in metro.

“We’re going to Halifax on Saturday and Dartmouth on Sunday, and it’s going to be another good test for us,” MacNeil said. “We were on a little slide the last 10 games or so, but I know this team is up there with any team in the league.”