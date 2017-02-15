GUYSBOROUGH: The municipality is hoping the federal and provincial governments will help fund a proposed multi-purpose facility.

Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) councillor Blair George says “the time is now” when it comes to the proposed Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

George said there was previously around $100,000 in the bank when fundraising began for the original project, which included an arena for the area. Since fundraising began for what is now the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, George said organizers have raised $310,000. The goal, he said, is to raise $500,000 from residents and local businesses.

“We’re over half way,” he said. “In a very short time, we raised a little over $200,000.”

The closing date for tenders on the facility is March 3. George would like to hear about provincial and federal funding in hopes of gaining more community support.

“There are still some people who are skeptical on federal and provincial funding,” said George, adding there are also petitions against the project circulating in the municipality.

George said other projects, such as the Communities Along the Bay multi-use facility in Larry’s River, received some negativity at first but people came around once the project was up and running. He said the municipality is also sending out brochures to residents detailing the project.

“I think a lot of it could be miscommunication,” said George. “I hear people saying ‘there is nothing for the seniors, it’s all for the kids,’ but it’s not. It’s for all residents.”

During last week’s council meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts said the municipality hasn’t heard about federal and provincial funding, as budgets are still being prepared. Supporters also presented several letters of support to Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines to take back to the premier.

The approximate cost of the project is $10.92 million. In May, council voted to spend $60,000 on early site preparation on the proposed facility across from the Chedabucto Education Centre/Academy and adjacent to the existing tennis courts.

The proposed facility would include a refrigerated skating trail; a shinny rink; an artificial turf soccer field with a four-lane running track; the Drysdale Softball field; and a community building housing the Chedabucto Fitness Centre, community meeting/event spaces, Recreation Department office space, an elementary-sized gymnasium, and a home for the Guysborough Options for Adaptive Living Society.