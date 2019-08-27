Community Harbour Wars in Little Harbour raise money for cancer care fund By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The team known as “Grand Pere’s Boys” celebrated in style on August 24 after winning the Harbour Wars skills competition and donating the $1,000 in prize money to the first-of-its-kind fundraising event, which raised $22,682.61 for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Patient Care Fund. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Participants in the obstacle course were required to move six lobster traps – each weighing about 80 pounds – a distance of approximately 20 feet and stack them on a pallet before moving on to the next challenge. Photo by Mary Hankey Ciara Jeffrey was the first place winner, in the age category 15 and under, for the Nautical Photo Contest which was part of the Harbour Wars Event. There were three winners in each category, and the six framed prints were included in a silent auction to raise money for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Patient Care Fund. Event organizer Alayne Martell said the first-ever Harbour Wars fundraising event exceeded her expectations and she expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make it happen. Lobster banding was a part of the nautical obstacle course at Saturday’s event, which also included a bake sale, silent auction and 50/50 ticket sales, in Little Harbour. Live entertainment from Carol Martell helped to wind down the busy day at the Lobsters R Us facility in Little Harbour. Dory races were also part of the Harbour Wars event, a friendly skills competition designed as a fundraiser for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Patient Care Fund. As part of the nautical obstacle course portion of the event, teams moved from the lobster trap stacking station to the lobster banding station before coiling a rope and attempting a life ring toss challenge. Vernon Burke stood ready to start the clock on the nautical obstacle course that was part of the Harbour Wars event on Saturday at the Lobsters R Us facility in Little Harbour, Richmond County. Riley MacNeil, a member of “Adrenaline Rush,” is pictured taking part in the rope coiling portion of the nautical obstacle course. The final portion of the obstacle course was a Harbour Wars-style ring toss game. At the end of the Harbour Wars skills competition Mike Groom (left), Brennan MacNeil, Tyler Laing and Clayton MacMillan (right) – collectively known by the team name “Grand Pere’s Boys” – were the victors and graciously donated the $1,000 prize to the worthy cause that had brought everyone to Little Harbour that day, the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Patient Care Fund. The tug of war was the final challenge in the skills competition at the first-ever Harbour Wars event, which saw competitors from Richmond County’s fishing industry go toe-to-toe in a friendly competition to raise funds for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s Cancer Patient Care Fund. Eight teams – of four members – were on hand to participate in Harbour Wars, with each team required to raise at least $400 in pledges to enter the fundraising event for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Patient Care Fund.