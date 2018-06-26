Hart leading Atlantic Road Racing League

SHUBENACADIE: West Bay Road native Avery Hart is leading the Atlantic Road Racing League (ARL) LWSS Division.

Hart started the season in fine fashion as he took first place in the season opener on May 18-19 at the Atlantic Motorsport Park in Shubenacadie. In the ARL Round 2, held June 16-17, Hart again dominated in the LWSS Division.

On Saturday, Hart qualified for second place. Weather and track conditions were excellent and made for some personal best times for many of the riders. In Saturday’s Race # 1, Hart finished second.

In Sunday’s Race # 2, Hart started in the pole position and battled hard throughout with Scott Alexander, Mark Goodwin, and Keagan Gaudete. Hart was able to overtake Keegan halfway into to race and then drive hard for the first place finish.

“Track conditions warranted modifications to the bike,” Hart said of Sunday’s race. “Sticker tires and gearing changes gave me the advantage I need to be competitive and win.

“The bike was more stable when leaning into the turns and pulled much harder out of the corners. When you’re going that fast, it’s nice know where the bike is and that it will hold; certainly, you can enter any corner but there is never any guarantee you’ll come out! You need good rubber to win!”

The outstanding performance increases Hart’s overall lead in the regional standings.

Round 3 is scheduled for July 7-8 at the Atlantic Motorsport Park in Shubenacadie.