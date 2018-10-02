Hart takes top spot in Atlantic Roadracing League

SHUBENACADIE: Avery Hart was left celebrating after a busy season in the Atlantic Roadracing League that saw the West Bay Road native take home the 2018 Atlantic Canada Kawasaki Dealers LWSS 250 Atlantic Championship.

“I don’t like to settle, I like to push and be first, and that works out in the racing world,” he told The Reporter late last week.

“We had a plan from the beginning of the season for me to just go out there and do what I can do. If I couldn’t catch the people in front of me, I didn’t push myself to the point of crashing because that would mean no points.”

Hart raced in two divisions in the Atlantic Roadracing League, which met regularly at the Atlantic Motorsport Park in Shubenacadie. With a total of 235 points in the LWSS 250 division, he finished 44 points ahead of Scott Alexander, the number two man.

Hart also took third overall in the LWSS 400 standings. He said finishing that high was a bit of a surprise, as he had a DNS (Did Not Start) in one race and he crashed in another, limiting his opportunity to garner points.

The season finished up on the weekend of September 22 and 23, when the fifth round of racing taking place.

Hart raced four times on the weekend, with two races in the 250 series and two in the 400 series. It was in the Saturday qualifier that Hart clinched first place in the 250.

“The guy in second would have had to take first in the last two races to get the same number of points, but I had more first place finishes,” Hart said. “That really took the pressure off for the second race.”

The Sunday race was a battle between Alexander and Hart, with the man from West Bay Road winning by a couple tenths of a second. Last year, it was Alexander who took first and Hart who took second.

The Saturday race in which Hart clinched first was not without drama either.

“My shifter fell off on the eighth lap and I rode around in fifth gear for the last two laps,” he said.

Another big win for Hart this season came in the form of Big Spruce Brewery signing on as his major sponsor. He said he couldn’t be happier to have a local organic brewing company stand with him and his Kawasaki Ninja.

“They have a great facility set up in Nyanza, just outside Baddeck,” he said. “And the bike looks great in the Big Spruce detailing.”