Hawks on top of RABA

PETIT DE GRAT: So far, the Little Anse Hawks are proving to be the team to beat in Richmond Amateur Baseball Association play for 2019.

The Hawks are undefeated in all six of their games so far in the season. Trailing them are the Isle Madame Mariners and the Louisdale Baracos, both with records of 3-2, the Petit de Grat Red Caps (2-2), the Inverness Athletics (0-2), and the St. Peter’s Royals (0-6).

In recent action, the Baracos dropped the Royals 9-0 last Friday night.

Last Thursday night, the Hawks managed an 8-5 win over the Red Caps.

Bryson Wyre got the win on the mound, tossing five strikeouts. Leading the Hawk offense were Rod Samson, two hits and three RBIs; Ryan Samson, two singles, two RBIs and a stolen base; and Noah Landry, two hits, two RBIs, and two runs.

On Tuesday of last week, the Mariners dropped St. Peter’s 13-8. Drake Boudreau was the winning pitcher, and Darren Campbell took the loss.

Upcoming RABA action includes the following games: Baracos at Red Caps (Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m.), Red Caps at Royals (Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m.), Mariners at Hawks for doubleheader (Saturday, June 29, 1 p.m.), Red Caps visit Athletics for doubleheader (Sunday, June 30, 1 p.m.), Hawks visit Baracos (Tuesday, July 2, 6 p.m.), Royals visit Mariners (Tuesday, July 2, 6 p.m.), and the Baracos visit the Red Caps (Wednesday, July 3, 6 p.m.).