Hawks suffer first loss of season

RICHMOND COUNTY: In current Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) action, the Little Anse Hawks (11-1) retain a comfortable four-game lead over the Louisdale Baracos (6-4).

As things now stand, the Hawks and Baracos are the only two squads in the league to have winning records, as the Inverness Athletics are 3-3, the Isle Madame Mariners and Petit de Grat Red Caps are both 4-8, and the St. Peter’s Royals are 3-7.

Mariner Joel Fougère tries to pick off Hawk Noah Landry. Playing first base for Mariners is Travis Landry. (Photo by Adèle Boudreau)

Last Sunday, the Hawks suffered their first loss of the season when dropping the second game of a doubleheader to the Red Caps. The final was 15-14.

The first game ended 7-6 in the Hawks’ favour.

That first outing saw Rod Samson take the win on the mound, and Laurier Samson drove in five runs for the Hawks. He also went three-for-three and homered. Noah Landry and Ryan Samson both had three hits each.

The stats for Petit de Grat weren’t available at press time, but Don Fougere took the loss on the mound.

In the Red Cap win, Godfrey Sampson had the victory on the mound and Galen Shannon took the loss.

Last Saturday, the Hawks scored a pair of wins over the Mariners. The first was 9-1 and the second was 12-2.

Little Anse Hawk Chris Farrell gets back to third base as Mariner Dylan David tries to make the tag. (Photo by Adèle Boudreau)

In the first outing, Clem Fougere got the win for the Hawks. Both Tyler Babin and Kyle Stanton had a pair of RBIs, with Babin going 2-for-2. Brandon Boudreau was also good for the Hawks with a pair of singles.

Mariner Travis Landry took the loss on the mound, and Gilles Fougere and Jimmy Bungay had a pair of singles each.

In game two, Brandon Boudreau scored four RBIs and Noah Landry had three. Chris Farrell had a pair of singles. Rod Samson scored his fourth win of the season on the mound.

Zack Bond was pitching for the Mariners, and Josh Bungay scored two runs off a single.

Last Thursday night in St. Peter’s, Vince Pottie was on the mound for a 9-8 win as his Royals managed a 9-8 win over the Mariners. Callum Boudreau took the lost for the Mariners.

On Wednesday (July 10) the Baracos visited the Petit de Grat Field for an evening game against the Mariners. The final was 10-9 for the Baracos.

Peter Clow, pitching for the Baracos, improved to a 2-0 record. Dylan David took the loss for Isle Madame.

Clow also had a big game at the plate, managing three singles and an RBI. Both Cody Marchand and Greg Rioux had two runs each for Louisdale.

On the Isle Madame side, both Josh Bungay and Jean-Marc Samson had three singles each and an RBI.

On Monday of last week at the Louisdale Ball Field, the host Baracos were unable to keep down the Hawks who battled to a 7-3 win.

Pitcher Mitchell Farrell improved his record to 4-0, while Lucien Gerroir took the loss for the Baracos.

Hawk Noah Landry was good with the stick, homering and knocking in two RBIs while going three-for-five. Ryan Samson and Tyler Babin also knocked in two RBIs each for the Hawks.

Greg Rioux was two-for-four for the Baracos and managed two RBIs. Isaac MacDonald managed two singles on three at bats, and Kyle Burns had an RBI.

Some RABA action this week includes Louisdale visiting the Royals (Wednesday, 6 p.m.) and Louisdale visiting the Mariners (Thursday, 6 p.m.)