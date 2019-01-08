ANTIGONISH: The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is currently recruiting midwives to join maternal and child services based out of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

The Antigonish community midwives team, most recently comprised of two staff members, is being put on hold due to unexpected circumstances.

“It is most unfortunate that two of the three midwives serving the Antigonish area are on temporary leave and one has to leave her position for personal reasons,” NSHA maternal and child health services senior director Sally Loring said. “We are working hard to fill these vacant positions as soon as possible.”

“We recognize how disappointing this is for their patients and are personally reaching out to them to let them know and discuss their health care plans moving forward,” Loring added. “During this transition period, we are dedicated to ensuring they are well-cared for by other health care providers with experience in caring for expectant moms and their babies, including family physicians who provide intrapartum care.”

The Antigonish community midwives team is one of three across the province, with the other two located on the south shore and at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

There have been no funding cuts to midwifery services. In fact, last year additional funding was promised for all three locations and in August, NSHA announced that an additional midwife joined the south shore community midwives team. NSHA is also working directly with the Department of Health and Wellness to improve access to midwifery services across the province.

“We know how valued our midwives are and the difference they make to moms and babies alike,” Loring said. “We are committed to recruiting midwives to Antigonish as quickly as possible and offering sustainable long-term midwifery services for families in all areas of Nova Scotia.”

For more information on NSHA’s maternal and child health services, please visit their Web site at: www.nshealth.ca.