Highlanders to highlight Friday night

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders, the local squad in the Nova Scotia Minor Midget Hockey League, will highlight action this Friday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

“The players have been taking about this one for a long time,” said Donnie Grant, coach of the newly-minted team. “Friday night is generally the Strait Pirates’ time slot, and we’re really excited to have the chance to play then. We’re hosting a team that should be pretty competitive with us, so that ought to be good.”

The Highlanders host the Cape Breton Jets at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game is part one of a weekend double feature, as Cabot hosts the Dartmouth Voyageurs at the Civic Centre at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“It should be a really good weekend, and we hope a lot of people come out.”

Finding their sealegs has been a challenge for the Highlanders this season, their first in the provincial Minor Midget league. With 15 games played, the squad won only once. However, it seems the crew could be turning a corner.

Last Saturday, the Highlanders lost a close 3-2 final when visiting the Valley Wildcats.

That one-goal loss, noted Grant, is representative of the improvements made by the Highlanders in just a couple of short months.

“We played a really good game,” he said. “Earlier in the season, we had lost 10-2 and 10-3 to that same team, so the game last Saturday was a moral victory. I think we have a pretty good team here, but we have to work on confidence. The players have to realize they can win.”

Handling the scoring were Matthew Burns (from Caleb-Devan Mailman) and James Beaton (from Marcus Larade and Keir Jordan). Adam Tkacz backstopped the Highlanders, and he faced 42 shots.