Pierre Hudon LeNoir was the son of Thomas Mélaine Lenoir and Victoire Ursule Thériault. Pierre was a lawyer in Halifax. He married Fannie Sophie Smith and they were prominent citizens in the social circles in Halifax. Fannie lived to be over 100-years-old.

Pierre is most famous for having defended Victor Hugo’s daughter, Adele H. Hugo. She was obsessed about a naval officer called Albert Pinson and she chased him around the world. Pierre was born in Arichat, on October 16, 1820.

Michel Boudrot, son of Michel Boudrot and Jeanne Fougere, was born around 1755 at Port Toulouse. There seems to be some consensus that the history of West Arichat begins in 1782 with his arrival, the same year he married Marie LeBlanc, daughter of Rene LeBlanc and Anne Blanchard.

He settled at Boudreau’s Point in West Arichat where he was a sailor and ship owner. Michel died between 1832 and 1839. According to a legend told to Placide Gauthier by Bernard Pate, Michel and his wife were buried in Our Lady of Assomption Church, Arichat, because of all the donations they had made to the parish.

Benjamin Amedee LeBlanc was born in Arichat on February 4, 1879, the son of Benjamin and Virginia (Landry) LeBlanc. He received a B.A. from St. Francis Xavier University and an M.D. and C.M. from Dalhousie in 1907. He married Euphemia Brown, daughter of Hugh MacMillan of Port Hastings, on February 27, 1922.

Dr. B.A. LeBlanc served in the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps as a captain during World War I, as a physician until his death at Arichat on June 29, 1946, and as a Liberal-Conservative representative for Richmond from 1916 to 1925 and Richmond-Cape Breton West from 1925 to 1928. He was also Minister without Portfolio in the Executive Council from 1925 to 1928.

As port physician during the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1918, Dr. LeBlanc, was called to investigate, but it took some time for a diagnosis to determine that what was being dealt with was the Spanish Influenza pandemic. Dr. LeBlanc fell victim, quickly followed by Dr. Honore Cyr, and Dr. G.R. Deveau.

Dr. G.R. Deveau was from Digby County where he was born on October 14, 1891, the son of Raymond and Marie Deveau. He was educated at St. Ann’s College, Church Point, St. Mary’s College and Dalhousie University in Halifax, and Laval University Medical School where he received his medical degree. In July 1919, he married Claire Marguerite Marie daughter of H.O. Fortier of Quebec City.

He was an officer in the Canadian Army during World War I, and upon his release from active duty in 1918, came to Arichat to begin a medical practice. An office was procured in the former Robin building on the main street. He later purchased from Phillip Fixott a sprawling home on the low road where he raised five children: Bernard, Gaston, Jeanine, Madeline, and Lucille.

Dr. Deveau was instrumental in the founding of a hospital for the area, the Red Cross Outpost Hospital in 1946. He also served as Medical Health Officer and Port Physician. As a Liberal, he represented the people of Richmond from 1933 to 1937.