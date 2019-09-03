ANTIGONISH: StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the additions of goaltender Joseph Raaymakers and defenceman Roddie Sandilands to the line-up for the 2019-20 season. The two join previously announced forwards Declan Smith and Jeremiah Addison.

In addition, Peddle is very pleased to announce the return of previously graduated captain Mark Tremaine for his fifth season as he pursues his Education degree at StFX.

“We are very pleased with the additions to our program for the upcoming season,” says Peddle. “With a strong group of athletes returning, we had little room in the line-up, but needed to make sure we added specific pieces.”

“Joseph gives us experience in the netminder position, while Declan, Jeremiah and Roddie are all former major junior captains that will all bring great leadership and character to our group. Then when you can add your captain and AUS all-star back for a fifth year it certainly improves your team significantly. Mark is an outstanding player and veteran leader for our team. We are looking forward once again to another very tough AUS season with great competition throughout the entire league,” says the veteran coach, who is heading into his 15th season behind the bench of the blue and white.

Raaymakers is a goaltender from Chatham, Ontario who played most recently with the OHL’s London Knights. With a 30-9-1 record last season, he posted a 2.95 goals against average and a .904 save percentage, good enough for sixth overall in the league. He will help fill the spot vacated by former U SPORTS goaltender of the year Chase Marchand who signed an AHL contract last spring.

“We are very pleased to add Joseph to our program,” notes Coach Peddle. “Joseph is a high end veteran OHL goaltender with significant experience, giving us a very solid tandem in nets. He brings five years of experience in the OHL coming from two strong teams in Sault Ste. Marie and London, and has attended a couple of NHL camps. He is a very good goaltender and strong competitor with a great work ethic who will be a tremendous addition to our group.”

Sandilands is a defenceman hailing from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL, a teammate of fellow X-Men recruit Declan Smith. The Ottawa native also saw time with the Shawinigan Cataractes and had 13 points last season between the two squads.

“Roddie will be a great addition,” comments Peddle. “He is a very solid defender that plays with an edge and a great work ethic. He is a former captain in Shawinigan and is known to be a very good leader and outstanding teammate. He will join a very solid returning D core to give us good depth in that position.”

Forward Declan Smith wrapped up his five-year career with the Screaming Eagles where he netted 34 points this past season. The captain of the Eagles is a native of Antigonish where he is sure to be a fan favourite as he returns to his former stomping grounds where he skated as a Junior X-Men and Antigonish Bulldog.

Addison joined the X-Men program in January as a red shirt athlete and will be eligible to compete in September. A native of Brampton, Ontario and a 2015 seventh-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens, Addison last saw the ice with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2017-18 as he spent the majority of the season recovering from shoulder surgery. He has a Memorial Cup championship to his credit as captain of the 2017 Windsor Spitfires.

The X-Men will play a pair of pre-season exhibition games on September 14 versus Moncton at the StFX Keating Centre auxiliary arena, and September 18 versus Saint Mary’s at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro. They open AUS regular season play on the road September 25 in Halifax against Dalhousie before hosting their home opener on Saturday, September 28 at the Antigonish Arena against UPEI.