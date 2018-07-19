Human remains located in waters off Port Hood

PORT HOOD: Human remains have been found in the ocean approximately 10 nautical miles from Port Hood.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. yesterday, the RCMP responded to a call indicating a body had been found in the water. The remains were recovered just after midnight and have been transported to Dartmouth for an autopsy.

The RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service to identify the individual. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery of the remains.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Inverness RCMP.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, who serves as Media Relations Officer for the RCMP, spoke with The Reporter this afternoon. She said there’s very little that can be said about the matter at this point.

“The body was retrieved last evening, and it was sent directly to Dartmouth for an autopsy,” she said, noting that the RCMP is working with the medical examiner service. “Once we hear back from them, we’ll perhaps be able to give an update on gender and things like that.”

In relation to how the remains came to be found in the first place, Clarke said she understands it was a private person in the area who spotted the body.

In any case where an event relates to the water, Clarke said, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is contacted. The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team came from Dartmouth to join the search.

It’s too early to say if the death was suspicious, Clarke said.

“We don’t even have an identity, so that’s something we’ll have to determine once a couple of other things are checked,” she said. “It’s an on-going investigation.”