PORT HOOD: Develop Nova Scotia, a Crown Corporation working on developing and implementing a plan to provide high-speed Internet to all Nova Scotians, is planning to release a shortlist of 10 organizations wanting to work with the province to get people connected.

On the face of it, moving forward to increase Internet service sounds like a good idea, but those sitting around the table at Inverness Municipal Council’s committee-of-the-whole on July 18 looked at the process as, just maybe, a way of delaying work that should already be done.

“How much money has been spent by Develop Nova Scotia that could have gone into service right now?” said John Dowling, councillor for District 6.

“We’ve had conversation after conversation,” added Jim Mustard, representing District 3. “It’s too bad there isn’t a plan laid out. It’s the same with our cell service. We just want to get it done.

“We’re still missing a master plan. We need to know what the service is going to be in the rural area long term.”

Having a meeting with representatives from Develop Nova Scotia would be a good way to go, council members agreed, and the sooner such a meeting could be scheduled, the better.

“What’s the objective here? Are they going to come in and develop something for the municipality?” said councillor for District 2, Laurie Cranton.

CAO Keith MacDonald said Develop Nova Scotia already has submission from the organizations looking to address the question of improving Internet service.

A productive way to go, he said, would be for council members to review the soon-to-be-released list and mull over the possible ways the municipality could work with the organizations.

Develop Nova Scotia is the responsible for developing and implementing a strategy to provide access to unserved and underserved Nova Scotians. The Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative strategy will see high-speed internet access available to at least 95 per cent of Nova Scotians.