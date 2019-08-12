Inverness hires Department of Infrastructure and Emergency Services Director

INVERNESS COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Inverness has hired Commander David A. Coulombe as director of the new Department of Infrastructure and Emergency Services (previously referred to as the Public Works Department).

Coulombe is currently serving as a Special Projects Officer for Canada’s Naval Reserve.

He has also worked as Marine Superintendent for SuperPort Marine Ltd, Commanding Officer of the Regional Cadet Support Unit for British Columbia, Commanding Officer for the Port Operations and Emergency Services at CFB Esquimalt, and the Operational and Emergency Planner at the Canadian Forces Joint Headquarters in Kingston, Ontario.

Coulombe has a wealth of experience in strategic orientation, team leadership for teams of over 1,300 staff, managing budgets of over $20 million a year, compliance with federal and provincial legislation, and additional senior project management responsibilities.

The Director of Infrastructure and Emergency Services’ duties will include leading the planning, organization, direction and integration of the Municipality’s emergency services; facility management; the operations and maintenance of the water distribution systems; solid waste management; buildings and grounds maintenance; sewer and water hook-ups; and municipal recycling.

Coulombe currently resides in Inverness County with his family and will begin his duties in October once he returns from Japan where he is currently serving as Canadian Task Force Commander for Operation NEON, advising the United Nations Security Council on sanctions imposed against North Korea.