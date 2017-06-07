Poll Polling Location Allan MacMaster
PC		 Bobby Morris
NSLP		 Michelle Smith
NSNDP
001 Pleasant Bay 21 38 5
002 Le Club des Retraites de Chéticamp, Chéticamp 113 51 25
003 Royal Cdn Lgn Br 32 Chéticamp, Chéticamp 93 73 21
004 Le Club des Retraites de Chéticamp, Chéticamp 118 78 16
005 Chéticamp Search and Rescue , Plateau 166 60 23
006 St.Joseph Du Moine Parish Hall, St. Joseph du Moine 131 66 16
007/035 North East Margaree Seniors Hall, Margaree Valley 196 96 9
008 Belle Côte and Area Community Ctr, Belle Côte 104 57 13
009 Margaree New Horizons Seniors Club, Margaree 96 40 13
010 Margaree Forks Fire Hall, Margaree Forks 108 50 19
011 Lake Ainslie Fire Hall, Scotsville 85 51 13
012 Mill Road Social Enterprises, Inverness 63 26 6
013 Inverness Fire Hall, Inverness 144 37 16
014 Inverness Fire Hall, Inverness 115 55 3
015 Inverness Fire Hall, Inverness 145 58 9
016 Mill Road Social Enterprises, Inverness 90 48 5
017 Mabou Parish Hall, Mabou 160 78 18
018 Mabou Parish Hall, Mabou 128 61 6
019/033 St. Peter’s Parish Hall, Port Hood 143 86 15
020 St. Peter’s Parish Hall, Port Hood 140 111 6
021 Judique Community Centre, Judique 204 69 4
022 St. Mary of the Angels Parish Hall, Glendale 68 8 6
023 Creignish Recreation Centre, Creignish 202 38 13
024 Port Hastings Fire Hall, Port Hastings 144 41 9
025 Port Hastings Fire Hall, Port Hastings 151 52 12
026 West Bay Road Fire Hall, West Bay Road 122 22 13
027 Marble Mountain Community Hall, Marble Mountain 19 12 8
028 Smith Community Centre, Orangedale 66 40 8
029 Blues Mills Fire Hall, Blues Mills 91 32 8
030 Brook Village Parish Hall, Brook Village 59 25 13
031 Waycobah Multi Purpose Building, Whycocomagh 2 47 71 13
032 Whycocomagh Fire Hall, Whycocomagh 226 97 24
034,036 Mobile1 Inverary Manor, Inverness/Foyer Père Fiset, Chéticamp 38 37 9
ADV1 Le Club des Retraites de Chéticamp, Chéticamp 218 151 39
ADV2 St. Peter’s Parish Hall, Port Hood 123 96 4
CPoll1 Blues Mills Fire Hall, Blues Mills 22 24 14
WI 16080 Central Ave, Inverness 47 43 6
RO-CP 16080 Central Ave, Inverness 289 196 45
CP-Out/WI-Out 16080 Central Ave, Inverness 192 73 33
4,687 2,347 538

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR