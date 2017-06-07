|Poll
|Polling Location
|Allan MacMaster
PC
|Bobby Morris
NSLP
|Michelle Smith
NSNDP
|001
|Pleasant Bay
|21
|38
|5
|002
|Le Club des Retraites de Chéticamp, Chéticamp
|113
|51
|25
|003
|Royal Cdn Lgn Br 32 Chéticamp, Chéticamp
|93
|73
|21
|004
|Le Club des Retraites de Chéticamp, Chéticamp
|118
|78
|16
|005
|Chéticamp Search and Rescue , Plateau
|166
|60
|23
|006
|St.Joseph Du Moine Parish Hall, St. Joseph du Moine
|131
|66
|16
|007/035
|North East Margaree Seniors Hall, Margaree Valley
|196
|96
|9
|008
|Belle Côte and Area Community Ctr, Belle Côte
|104
|57
|13
|009
|Margaree New Horizons Seniors Club, Margaree
|96
|40
|13
|010
|Margaree Forks Fire Hall, Margaree Forks
|108
|50
|19
|011
|Lake Ainslie Fire Hall, Scotsville
|85
|51
|13
|012
|Mill Road Social Enterprises, Inverness
|63
|26
|6
|013
|Inverness Fire Hall, Inverness
|144
|37
|16
|014
|Inverness Fire Hall, Inverness
|115
|55
|3
|015
|Inverness Fire Hall, Inverness
|145
|58
|9
|016
|Mill Road Social Enterprises, Inverness
|90
|48
|5
|017
|Mabou Parish Hall, Mabou
|160
|78
|18
|018
|Mabou Parish Hall, Mabou
|128
|61
|6
|019/033
|St. Peter’s Parish Hall, Port Hood
|143
|86
|15
|020
|St. Peter’s Parish Hall, Port Hood
|140
|111
|6
|021
|Judique Community Centre, Judique
|204
|69
|4
|022
|St. Mary of the Angels Parish Hall, Glendale
|68
|8
|6
|023
|Creignish Recreation Centre, Creignish
|202
|38
|13
|024
|Port Hastings Fire Hall, Port Hastings
|144
|41
|9
|025
|Port Hastings Fire Hall, Port Hastings
|151
|52
|12
|026
|West Bay Road Fire Hall, West Bay Road
|122
|22
|13
|027
|Marble Mountain Community Hall, Marble Mountain
|19
|12
|8
|028
|Smith Community Centre, Orangedale
|66
|40
|8
|029
|Blues Mills Fire Hall, Blues Mills
|91
|32
|8
|030
|Brook Village Parish Hall, Brook Village
|59
|25
|13
|031
|Waycobah Multi Purpose Building, Whycocomagh 2
|47
|71
|13
|032
|Whycocomagh Fire Hall, Whycocomagh
|226
|97
|24
|034,036 Mobile1
|Inverary Manor, Inverness/Foyer Père Fiset, Chéticamp
|38
|37
|9
|ADV1
|Le Club des Retraites de Chéticamp, Chéticamp
|218
|151
|39
|ADV2
|St. Peter’s Parish Hall, Port Hood
|123
|96
|4
|CPoll1
|Blues Mills Fire Hall, Blues Mills
|22
|24
|14
|WI
|16080 Central Ave, Inverness
|47
|43
|6
|RO-CP
|16080 Central Ave, Inverness
|289
|196
|45
|CP-Out/WI-Out
|16080 Central Ave, Inverness
|192
|73
|33
|4,687
|2,347
|538
