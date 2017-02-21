Islanders finish in first place

PORT HOOD: Last Saturday night, the Cape Breton West Islanders showed why they finished the 2016-17 regular season as the top squad in the league by burying the Pictou Weeks Major Midgets 6-0.

It was the final game of the regular season, and it left the Islanders with a record of 31-5-1-1, good for 64 points which put them well ahead of second place Dartmouth (27-8-1-1) and third place Halifax (25-8-2-2).

“The real fun begins now,” said Kyle MacDonald, first-year coach of the Islanders. “It was quite the run we had in the regular season, and I think we’re well prepared for playoffs.

“Ever since the Ice Jam [editorial note: which the Islanders won] our team really came together and played good hockey.”

As the number one team in the league, the Islanders will host the eighth-place Cape Breton Tradesmen for the first two games of their playoff series next weekend. Game one takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. and game two takes place Sunday at noon.

On paper, it looks like the Tradesmen are in tough. The Islanders lead regular season scoring with a staggering 202 goals while allowing only 86, the lowest in the league. The Islander goaltending tandem of Colten Ellis (2.05 goals against average) and rookie Ewan MacDonald (2.24 goals against average) have the lowest numbers in the league, and all lines can score.

With that, MacDonald said, the team has heart that was tested several times during the season.

“From the outside, you look at our record and it seems we didn’t have many hard times at all, but in a tough league like this, we faced some tough times and responded very well,” he said.

“We won a lot of one-goal games this year, so we were in a lot of tight situations, and that was a great learning experience for our guys.”

Last Saturday, the fifth place Weeks Midgets fell behind the Islanders in the first frame, as the hosts scored three unanswered goals before intermission. It was 5-0 at the end of 40 minutes, and a third period goal topped Islander scoring.

Jacob Stewart had two goals and two assists, with Jacob Hudson managing three helpers. Craig Ryan had two goals, and Jack Morris had a pair of assists. Spencer Barron and Stephen Fox had single goals, and Avery Warner and Sean Stewart had single assists.

Colton Ellis had the shutout, having faced 32 opportunities. It was his third shutout of the season.

Coach MacDonald said the squad not only has talent but is working like a fine-tuned machine.

“We knew we had a lot of talent on the team, but there’s a big difference between having talented players and becoming a good team,” he said. “That’s where the work went into: becoming that good team.

“The second half of the season really saw us come together, and that’s why we enjoyed so much success.”