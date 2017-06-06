Islanders ready to celebrate

STRAIT AREA: The Cape Breton West Major Midget Islanders are inviting their fans to join with them in celebrating their Telus Cup win this Sunday, June 11.

The Telus Cup Celebration will be a day-long event starting at one end of the Strait area and finishing at another.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., the team will gather at the Antigonish Arena.

At 2 p.m., the team will begin their procession to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. Arrival is expected to take place around 4 p.m. For two hours following 4 p.m., fans will have a meet-and-greet with players.

There will also be an autograph session (team photos provided) and a barbecue. Items like tee-shirts, golf shirts, and caps will be for sale.

The team banquet runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are limited, but stay tuned to the Islanders’ Facebook page and Twitter feed @CBWestIslanders as to when the tickets will be available.