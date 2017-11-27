Islanders split with mighty Halifax

PORT HOOD: Two of the best teams in the provincial Major Midget league traded wins last weekend at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

The Cape Breton West Islanders hosted the Halifax McDonalds for a pair of games, and the McDonalds won 3-1 on Saturday night. On Sunday, it was the Islanders who pulled the trigger in a 7-4 final.

The weekend leaves the Islanders in third place in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League (NSMMHL) with a record of 15-5. Halifax leads the local guys by one point, and Dartmouth’s Steele Subaru Major Midgets have three more points than the West.

The Islanders outshot McDonalds 25-20 on Saturday, but only Calum MacPherson (from Stephen Fox) managed to put the puck in the net. That goal came with 5:22 remaining in the third period. Ewan MacDonald was in net for the Isles.

On Sunday, the Islanders once again outshot the McDonalds, this time by a margin of 35-31.

The Islanders managed a 3-1 lead in the first, but Halifax rebounded with three unanswered goals in the middle frame. The third period saw the Islanders score four unanswered goals for the 7-4 final.

Leading the Islander scoring were Fox, with a goal and three assists; MacPherson, a goal and two assists; Sam Grant, two goals; Fearghus MacDonald and Chase Ellis, a goal and assist each; Matthew Ellis, two assists; Matthew Raike, a goal; and Jack Morris and Darren Waterman, an assist each. Ewan MacDonald was in net once again.

This Saturday, the Islanders travel to Dartmouth for their single game of the weekend.

Fox is still the top scorer in the league (23 goals and 17 assists in 20 games), and MacPherson is the number three scorer (20 goals and 11 assists in 19 games). Fearghus MacDonald has also been impressive, sitting in eighth place in the scoring race (four goals and 21 assists in 20 games).