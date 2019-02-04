Islanders to host Minor Hockey Appreciation Day

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders are hosting a Minor Hockey Appreciation Day on Sunday, February 10 at 4 p.m. The appreciation day leads into the Islanders’ game against the Cape Breton Tradesmen that evening.

Some of the highlights of the day will include a ceremonial opening face-off featuring presentations to Islander graduating players Jason Johnson, Matthew Raike, and Darren Waterman; a presentation to goaltender Kenzie MacPhail, a member of the Canada Games Hockey Team; and the national anthem as sang by the Cape Breton West Atom A girls team.

There will be a radio contest on 101.5 The Hawk for any minor hockey player called “We the West.” The winners will receive a prize with Islanders’ logo, get to sit in the Islanders’ dressing room for the coach’s pre-game speech, lead the team on the ice for the game, and get to stand on the blue line for O Canada.

There will be face painting by Tonia Leblanc, and Islander moms will be wearing the away jerseys to support the team. Fans and parents are encouraged to wear theirs as well. The Dalbrae Dragons mascot will be in attendance.

A Tim Bits game takes place during the first intermission. During the second intermission, the Islanders will have a give away to any minor hockey player wearing a Jersey (fill out a slip on the way in and drop in a box).

A free fun skate follows the game with music by Ryan MacDonald.