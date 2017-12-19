PORT HOOD: Thought outshooting the Cape Breton West Islanders 41-33, the visiting Cape Breton Tradesmen were unable to drop the defending Telus Cup champions last Thursday. The final was a 4-2 Islander win.

Islander Jack Morris (from Stephen Fox) took advantage of a man-advantage in the first period, and with under five minutes played in the second, teammate Neil MacLean (from Sam Grant and Matthew Ellis) made it a 2-0 game. With 1:40 left in the frame, Tradesman Kinnon Williams beat Islander goalied Ewan MacDonald to make it 2-1.

The third period saw Islanders Ellis (from Graham MacDonald and Grant) and Malcolm MacEachern (from goalie MacDonald and Calum MacPherson) round out Islander scoring. Replying for Sydney was Sonny Kabatay.

The Islanders are off to Pictou on December 22 to play the Weeks Midgets and, on December 27, Pictou will make an appearance at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.