PORT HAWKESBURY: A military veteran was cleared of a weapons conviction stemming from a stand-off with the police.

On February 11, 2011, 47-year-old Stephen Paul Druken surrendered to the RCMP after the Port Hawkesbury detachment received a 911 call of a man barricaded in a Mulgrave residence with a firearm.

Druken was originally charged with five weapons counts but was found guilty of possessing an unregistered weapon.

Druken’s lawyer Adam Rodgers successfully argued that his client suffered PTSD and this should have been treated as a mental health issue, not a criminal case.

ARICHAT: Municipal council voted 6-4 to post expenses on-line as part of a plan which incorporated several recommendations from auditors Grant Thornton.

The plan called for the Chief Administrative Officer and staff to post all staff and council expenses and credit card expenses from April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2015 on-line and develop a policy to post all future expenses.

Councillors and residents who pushed for a forensic audit the month before supported the new policies but insisted the audit would clear the air and determine what happened.

POINT TUPPER: The federal government said it would vigorously defend a claim for compensation under the North American Free Trade Agreement by a Montreal-based company that claims a provincial funding package gave Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) an unfair advantage.

Resolute Forest Products claimed that the closure of a mill in Quebec was a result of competition from PHP which received a 10-year deal with the provincial government which included $124.5 million in loans, funding and other assistance.

MULGRAVE: The School Options Committee (SOC) reviewing the SAERC feeder system unanimously agreed to study a scenario that would see SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre (TEC) housing all students within the feeder system, including Primary to Grade 8 students at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre (MMEC).

The SOC also considered a scenario that involved SAERC’s closure and a third scenario with TEC closing.

The majority of people at a public meeting of the SOC on January 18 in Mulgrave were against the closure of MMEC.

DUNDEE: The Dundee Resort and Golf Club was put on the market for $2.5 million.

Cape Breton Resorts owner Scott MacAulay said it was a good time to sell and they received interest in the Richmond County facility.

WAYCOBAH: This First Nations community started planning a new hall after a December 28 fire destroyed the facility.

Waycobah Chief Rod Googoo said the fire was likely electrical in nature. Built in 1967, the chief noted that the building was constructed under less strict codes.

Googoo said plans were drawn up and they expected to break ground in the spring.

HALIFAX: The lawyer for James Landry argued for a sentence reduction for his client.

The appeal, which was launched on February 5, 2015, claimed the trial made findings of fact inconsistent with the judge’s verdict and trial judge imposed an excessive and harsh sentence.

Landry was found guilty of manslaughter in November 2014 in the 2013 death of Phillip Boudreau. On January 29, 2015, Landry was sentenced to 14 years.

Landry requested that his sentence be reduced to 10 years, minus time served.

AULD’S COVE: Nova Scotia Power confirmed it is erecting three transmission towers on land that once housed Auld’s Cove Lobster Suppers.

Along with three towers to be constructed in Port Hastings, the new system will provide greater capacity for the Maritime Link project.

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough passed a motion supporting the Black Point Quarry project.

Warden Vernon Pitts said each councillor signed a letter of support for the large scale quarry for eastern Guysborough County, which is expected to create between 50-100 jobs.

STRAIT AREA: A weekend storm of snow and rain knocked out power around the region.

Environment Canada estimated that approximately 45 centimetres of snow fell, which melted and mixed with rain to become dense.

This mix, along with winds above 60 kilometres an hour, knocked out power to more than 17,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties, and crews continued working to restore power days after the storm.