Kenzie Beaton Memorial Hockey Tournament coming up

MABOU: The Mabou Athletic Centre will be a busy spot on December 21-23 as the seventh annual Kenzie Beaton Memorial Hockey Tournament takes place.

Organizer Wesley Beaton said the consistent interest and support for the tournament tells a tale about what sort of guy Kenzie was and what kind of great people you find in his family.

“It goes to show a lot about the Beaton family, the following and support they have, and what kind of person Kenzie was,” Beaton said.

A total of 17 teams will be playing in four divisions. A pub night takes place on Friday (December 21) with Andre Pettipas performing and a dance will take place on Saturday (December 22) at the Mabou Hall with Eddie Cummings performing.

The opening faceoff takes place at 7 p.m. Friday (December 21) with special guest Declan Smith, captain of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

“He was so thankful to come as the special guest,” Beaton said. “He’ll be playing a few games too in the co-ed division.”

Kendall MacInnis and David Spears are helping out with the organizing, and Beaton said it would be hard to get everything done without them. A number of others are involved with the tournament as well.

“The biggest thing is that Debbie and A.J. [Kenzie’s parents] and the family embraced it,” the organizer said. “It can’t be easy for them, but it’s a celebration of life for Kenzie.

“I feel honoured to put it on, and I love doing it.”

The tournament has a Facebook page set up and can be found by entering “Kenzie Beaton Memorial Hockey Tournament” into the search engine.