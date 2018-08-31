Larade Tae Kwon Do starting up

RICHMOND COUNTY: Larade Tae Kwon Do is preparing to reopen its three locations in Port Hawkesbury and Richmond County.

The group will be meeting Mondays and Wednesday in Port Hawkesbury, with a 6 p.m. youth class and a 7 p.m. adult class. In St. Peter’s, the club meets every Tuesday with the same class times as Port Hawkesbury. On Thursday, the St. Peter’s club also meets for an hour at 6 p.m., with both kids and adults taking part.

Kempie Larade can be found leading classes at the Port Hawkesbury dojang (2 MacIntosh Ave, Unit 6) and the St. Peter’s dojang (East Richmond Education Centre gym). Dobson Boudreau leads classes in Arichat (Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15) at the iFit Centre.

Earlier this summer, Larade was tested for his seventh degree black belt. He passed with flying colours, and he invites anyone in the area, young or old, to give Tae Kwon Do a try. Boudreau is a second degree black belt.

“I had a 63-year-old woman call who’s interested in trying it out,” Larade said.

“I always tell people, come in and go at your own pace. No one expects you to keep up with black belts, and no one expects you to spar with a 20-year old. I’m hoping to get even more people in the adult class and really get it rocking this year.”

Anyone looking to join is welcome to stop by one of the locations.