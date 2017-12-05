League leaders fall to Islanders

DARTMOUTH: The Cape Breton West Islanders scored a big win last Saturday in their only on-ice appearance of the weekend.

Islander Fearghus MacDonald managed a goal and assist in his crew’s 4-2 win over their hosts, Dartmouth’s Steele Subaru Major Midgets. MacDonald’s goal came at the end of the second period, helping to cement a 3-1 lead over league-leading Dartmouth.

The former league-leading Dartmouth, that is. The Halifax McDonalds also dropped Dartmouth on Sunday, meaning the McDonalds slid into first place in the provincial Major Midget league. The third place Islanders are three points back of Halifax.

Matthew Raike (from Luke Hadley) scored late in the first, giving the local guys a 1-0 lead that carried into the second. Dartmouth’s David Gagnon took advantage of a power play with 39 seconds played in the second. Three minutes and three seconds after that, Stephen Fox (from MacDonald and Sam Grant) scored to recapture the lead.

MacDonald (unassisted) popped his goal with 3:20 left in the frame.

Dartmouth came to within a goal of tying with 6:06 played in the third, as Ozzie King beat Islander Ewan MacDonald who faced a total of 27 shots. Dartmouth outshot the Islanders, as Dartmouth’s Nolan Boyd faced 21.

Jack Morris (with an assist from goalie MacDonald) had a short-handed, empty-net goal with 1:30 left to play.

This Wednesday, the Islanders are off to the Membertou Sports and Wellness Centre for a 7 p.m. game against the Cape Breton Tradesmen. On December 14, the Tradesmen will be in Port Hood for a Thursday night game at 7 p.m.