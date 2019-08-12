RICHMOND COUNTY: The end of the regular season is drawing close for the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) and, as was the case since the start of the season, the Little Anse Hawks (13-4) sit at the top of league standings.

Three games back are the Louisdale Baracos (10-7), and four and a half games back are the Petit de Grat Red Caps (9-9). Rounding out the standings are the St. Peter’s Royals (8-12), the Isle Madame Mariners (7-11), and the Inverness Athletics (6-10).

—-

Last Sunday, the Baracos pulled a 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Christian Marchand managed a two-run double, and Jarrett Martell had two singles on two at bats. He also had three stolen bases. Cody Marchand had a homer, and Peter Clow improved his pitching record to 3-1.

—

On Thursday, August 8 in Petit de Grat, the Mariners edged the Little Anse Hawks 14-13.

—-

On Wednesday, August 7, the Baracos scored a 9-8 win over the Royals.

Jeremy Samson was good with the stick, managing three singles and three runs on four at bats. Adam Cotton had three RBIs, and Isaac MacDonald managing two RBIs and two runs.

Lucien Gerroir had the win on the mound.

—-

On Tuesday, August 6, Little Anse edged Isle Madame 5-4.

Managing a big game for the Hawks were Brandon Boudreau, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs; Clem Fougere, with two hits on five at bats; and Leigh Bourque, managing a two-run single.

Fougere got his third win of the season on the mound, and Mariner Joel Fougere picked up the loss.