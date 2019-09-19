Local farms take part in Annual Open Farm Day

HALIFAX: Farmers across the province opened their farms to the public for the 18th annual Open Farm Day last Sunday.

Over 30 farms welcomed thousands of Nova Scotians to their operations for a day that was filled with fun, facts and farming.

Among the Strait area participants was the dairy farm West River Holsteins in Harbour Centre which offered guided tours, self-guided tours and static displays, as well as activities for kids.

At Mamie’s Alpacas in Glendale, the public had the opportunity to walk with alpacas and take pictures with them.

The Simply Ducky Farm on Southside Harbour Road is a hobby farm which offered the opportunity to see their goats, pet The Potato, say hello to some sheep, and meet the pigs. The public could also take a guided tour of a small family-scale farming operation and learn what’s it takes to safely raise chicken and pork, keep goats for milk, as well as sheep (for lamb and wool). There were also miniature horses, rabbits, and other child friendly critters on hand.

Each farm offered a unique, educational experience for their visitors such as guided farm tours, displays, demonstrations, and more. This was also a great opportunity to have farming questions answered. Whether looking for tips, read an article and want clarification, or for those who are just curious – there was no better way to spend a Sunday.

“Open Farm Day is the perfect way for Nova Scotians to meet our farmers and experience what it’s like to work on a farm,” said Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell. “Nova Scotians will see how high-quality foods become the meals we serve, how their purchases help support our rural economies and the agriculture sector every day, and understand the benefits of purchasing and using locally grown and made products, helping us to become more self-sufficient as a province.

Open Farm Day is an Atlantic wide event with New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island participating alongside Nova Scotia.

“Open Farm Day is a great opportunity to get out and visit some of the farms in your area. Learn more about all that Nova Scotia agriculture has to offer and what is produced by the farms in our province,” said Victor Oulton, President of Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.

In Nova Scotia, the agriculture industry produces 100 different products. A list of participating farms can be found at: www.meetyourfarmer.ca/open-farm-day/.