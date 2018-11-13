Local lawyer recognized by Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Port Hawkesbury resident who practiced law in the community for over four decades is being recognized this month.

On November 23, the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society will present its 2018 Distinguished Service Award to recently retired Port Hawkesbury lawyer Larry Evans.

“It’s pretty humbling, but I’m really happy because it’s a great way to end my career as a lawyer,” said Evans. “I feel really privileged to have been nominated.”

The Distinguished Service Award was established in 1999 to recognize members of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society who have made significant contributions to the community and to the legal profession.

Evans came to Port Hawkesbury in 1972 to begin his law career after completing his education at the University of Saskatchewan. Evans served as a partner with Granville Street firm EMM Law (formerly Evans, MacIsaac, MacMillan) for 35 years before retiring in June. His practice was primarily in the field of corporate and municipal law. He served as municipal solicitor for the Town of Port Hawkesbury for 43 years.

Evans has volunteered on the board of directors for the IWK Health Centre and Nova Scotia Business Inc.

“I think it gave me a chance to represent our area on a provincial level and bring the needs and concerns of people in the Strait region to those in Halifax that needed to hear those views. I think that was important,” said Evans.

Evans has also been actively involved in the Barristers’ Society, working on a number of committees and serving as president in 1986-87. Following his time as president, he volunteered with the Discipline Investigation and Hearing Committees and served as chair from 2009 until his retirement earlier this year.

“I found working on the governance of the profession really fulfilling and a great way to give back,” Evans said.

Over the years, Evans found the time to volunteer at home as well. He was one of the founding members of the board of directors for the Port Hawkesbury Food Bank Society. He still serves as board chair and drops in to lend a hand when needed.

“I think that’s something that’s been of benefit to people not only in Port Hawkesbury, but in the surrounding area,” Evans said.

Evans was also one of the founding board members of the Corinthian House Society (now L’Arche Cape Breton) and has worked with a variety of other local organizations over the years, including the Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club, Festival of the Strait, and the Strait Area Minor Hockey Association.

Evans said over the years he and his colleagues at EMM Law placed a great deal of emphasis on community involvement. He encourages others, particularly young people, to find ways to give back. He is pleased to see an increase in the number of younger volunteers, and he believes the town has done a good job over the past few years motivating people to engage with the community.

“We’re certainly finding even at the food bank we’re getting some younger people who are volunteering their time,” he said. “We need those younger people. These organizations will not survive without new and younger ideas coming in to them.”

In his retirement, Evans looks forward to curling and spending time with his wife Lucille and their six grandchildren. Several members of Evans’ family will join him as he receives his award in Halifax.

“I’m really pleased that my wife, three of my four kids and some of my grandkids will be there. Even my mother I think will be making the trip up. She’s 93 now,” Evans added.