Local motorcross rider heads to Ontario

PORT HOOD: Hunter MacDonald, a nine-year-old motocross racer in his second season of Canadian Motorsport Racing Club’s Atlantic circuit action, has a big trip ahead of him.

Next month, he’s slated to compete at the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship in Walton, Ontario.

“It’s August 14 to 17, and it’s basically all your top racers from all the circuits,” explained Barb MacDonald, Hunter’s mother. “He’ll be representing the Atlantic Region in the 50 cc class.”

When asked how he felt about going into a race with some of Canada’s top riders, Hunter said he wasn’t nervous but excited.

“I’ll probably be a little different, the competition,” he said.

Hunter earned the right to attend the national level event by leading the CMRC’s Atlantic division. He’s also the number one man at the Loch Lomond Motocross circuit.

Last year, Hunter finished the season as the number one guy in Loch Lomond. In the 2017 CMRC’s Atlantic division, he finished second in standings.

“It’s taken over our lives,” said Barbara. “We’ll be racing until September, so we’re really around the midpoint right now.

“We have some local sponsors for his regular season, and we’re very grateful for that, but going to Walton will be a huge financial strain.”

Anyone – an individual or business — wanting to help with sponsorship can contact the family at 902-631-4163 or barbiemd12@hotmail.com.