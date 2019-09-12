HALIFAX: For the first time, two consumer advocates have been appointed to the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

The appointees are Louisa Horne from Halifax and Rev. Donald MacGillivray from Antigonish. The appointments have been made to ensure consumer interests are represented on the board and to improve public trust and accountability in the funeral home industry.

Horne is a certified corporate director and management consultant. She is passionate about end of life care and has completed community death care training. She is pursuing a PhD in civic engagement and has experience volunteering on boards.

Rev. MacGillivary has been a member of the clergy for 30 years and has volunteered on several boards. As a parish priest, he has had interactions with funeral service providers serving his parishioners. This has given him an appreciation of the industry.

“Funeral homes provide very important services,” Rev. MacGillivray said. “As a consumer representative on the board, my role will be to work with other members to ensure that these services are provided in the best interest of grieving families.”

The appointments are new positions made possible through amendments made to the Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act in September 2018. The consumer advocate positions are filled by Nova Scotians who have never worked as embalmers, funeral directors, owners, operators, employees, or holders of interest in a funeral home.

In addition to the new appointments, Lisa Smith, a licensed embalmer, funeral director and educator from Kentville is being reappointed as a member of the board.