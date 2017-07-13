GUYSBOROUGH: A company looking for gold met with municipal council last week for an update.

On July 5, representatives from council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough met with Anaconda Mining officers to discuss the company’s plans for the Goldboro area. Warden Vernon Pitts said the meeting went well, noting it was not confidential or in-camera.

“They’re looking at taking some rock-ore out of the Goldboro area, transporting it to Newfoundland to have it processed there in their plant but they’re still doing some testing,” explained Pitts. “It was very positive. We’re looking to what they are doing. They’ve met with community members and the community is onside with it. Gold mining is not a new thing in the Goldboro Isaac’s Harbour area.”

As part of its presentation, Anaconda reps touted the benefits of having the company in a community, noting the company spends $15 million annually with its top 50 vendors, adding they “inject a significant amount of money into the local and regional economies through local purchasing and wages.” Anaconda Mining’s Web site states the company announced entering “into a definitive arrangement agreement with Orex Exploration Inc. to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Orex. Following the completion of this arrangement, Orex will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anaconda.” Anaconda made the announcement on March 3.

The site also states Orex controls the Goldboro Gold Deposit, located on tidewater approximately 185 km northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, containing 457,400 measured and indicated ounces of gold and 372,900 inferred ounces.

Pitts said the company isn’t ready to start mining just yet, noting the company plans to look at ore samples.