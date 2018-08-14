Lost hikers located

MIDDLE RIVER: At 8:42 p.m. on August 11, Victoria County RCMP received a call from two hikers indicating they had become lost on the Gairloch Mountain in Middle River.

One hiker was a 26-year-old man, and the other was a 22-year-old woman. Cape Breton, Cheticamp and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue teams along with RCMP Police Dog Services attended the scene to assist with the search efforts.

Due to the rough terrain, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) was engaged in search efforts and attended the scene. The hikers were located Sunday morning by a JRCC helicopter at 7:30 a.m. Both were medically assessed at the scene before being airlifted to Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Victoria County RCMP would like to thank its partners for bringing this search to a successful conclusion.