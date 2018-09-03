MacAulay helps make history

ST. PETER’S: Ellie MacAulay is no stranger to playing elite-level baseball at the national level, but the 16-year-old from St. Peter’s is looking back on a summer that, even by her standards, was an awfully busy one.

Her baseball began in early July when visiting the Senior Women’s national tournament in Montreal. MacAulay was on the national prospects team which won silver, marking the first national-level medal for the local star.

“I’ve been going to nationals for four years, and that was my first ever national medal,” she said. “It was pretty special.”

MacAulay earned a place on the prospects team by visiting the women’s national team development camp in Cuba last February. The national team coach tapped her on the shoulder about the prospect team while down south.

She also got a chance to show her skills at the women’s national selection camp following her time with the prospects team. She came close to making the final cut for the national squad, as she was one of the top 26 players there. There was room for 20 on the roster.

“At the senior women’s tournament, some of the people I was playing against were in their mid-30s,” MacAulay said, noting she was just 15-years-old at that point. “When I made it to the selection camp, I was the youngest to make it to the second round.”

While her time in Montreal would have made for an eventful summer in its own right, MacAulay also competed on two Baseball Nova Scotia teams. With the U21, she won bronze. With the U16, she won silver. (She was the youngest on the 21U team too.)

“From there [Montreal], I went to Manitoba for the 21U Nationals with Nova Scotia and we got bronze. I went to the 16U Nationals which we hosted in Bedford after that,” she said. “We got silver there. It was the first time in history that Nova Scotia, either at the 16U or the 21U girls’ level, made it to the gold medal game.”

Having the opportunity to learn from such high-level coaches, she said, was something of which she took full advantage.

“Working with national team coaches, you learn a lot,” she said. “Working with provincial team coaches, you learn something new every practice and every game.”

So, all told, MacAulay has three national-level medals to show for her efforts since the start of July. However, she told The Reporter that she might just have time for one last tourney before turning her attentions to her studies at Richmond Academy.

She might take a crack at helping out with the Strait Area Sting at provincials in Cole Harbour.

“I’ll try to play as long as I can,” she said.