Team members had to quickly put on their survival suits and jump in the wave tank for a rescue. The tank is used to help simulate emergency training situations and gives the students a chance to see first-hand what some of the real life scenarios are while out on the water. Photos by Mary HankeyCaptain Joseph Murphy programed the navigation simulation for Marine Skills Competition at the NSCC Nautical Institute. The Marine Navigation Technology program prepares students for a career as a ship's navigation officer in the commercial marine industry. Denise MacFarlane, from Horizon Maritime, met several cadets during the Marine Industry Career Fair this past week. Horizon Maritime offers a diverse range of opportunities for crew internally within its own fleet, and externally onboard client vessels. Rigel Shipping Canada Inc. was one of many booths at the Marine Industry Career Fair at the NSCC Nautical Institute in Port Hawkesbury. Andreea Almasan gave one of the current cadets information about their involvement in the Canadian petroleum and petrochemical transportation industry. During the Fire Fighting and Rescue Operation simulation, students had to handle the rescue of a cook found in an unconscious state on the galley floor. Four teams participated in various simulations during the Marine Skills Competition at the NSCC Nautical Institute. Several students currently attending courses at then NSCC Nautical Institute attended the Marine Industry Career Fair this past week. The cadets were able to explore career options from the several industries and departments represented at the Career Fair. Maria Wilson was on hand at one of the booths at the Marine Industry Career Fair to discuss job opportunities with the Canadian Coast Guard. Representatives from industries, businesses and departments from several provinces attended the fair at the NSCC Nautical Institute in Port Hawkesbury. Amy Eberlee and Kyle Richardson represented Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. during the Marine Industry Career Fair at the NSCC Nautical Institute. The company is one of the largest marine transportation service providers operating on the Great Lakes. Members of the Handtight team were scored on standards met by judges during the Fire Fighting and Rescue Operation. In the back row are instructors and judges, Larry Keating, Terry Viscount, Danny McCormick, Ed Kehoe, John Suresh, and Vikram Jayaraman. The Marine Skills Competition took place this past weekend at the NSCC Nautical Institute in Port Hawkesbury. Sylvie LeBlanc discussed career options with Captain Ed Kehoe, Senior Marine Inspector with Transport Canada. Sylvie is a Marine Engineering student at the NSCC Nautical Institute and was one of many students attending the Marine Career Fair this past week.