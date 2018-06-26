Mariners lead RABA

RICHMOND COUNTY: The month of June is coming to a close, and the Isle Madame Mariners are at the top of the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) league standings.

With a perfect 3-0 record, the squad edges out the Inverness Athletics (3-1) for top spot. Following closely are the Port Hawkesbury Bucs and the Little Anse Hawks, both of whom are at 2-2. The Petit de Grat Red Caps (1-2) and St. Peter’s Royals (1-5) round out league standings.

It was a quiet weekend, as two sets of doubleheaders were scheduled but both were postponed. The Mariners and the Royals were slated for Saturday, and the Athletics were set to host the Bucs on Sunday.

Last Thursday, Red Cap pitcher David Paupin threw six Ks en route to a 16-6 final over Little Anse. Mitchell Farrell was on the mound for the Hawks.

Recording a big game for Petit de Grat was Laurier Fougere who went three-for-five, with two runs and five RBIs. Warren Benoit had three runs on two hits and two base-on-balls.

Leigh Bourque was good for Little Anse, going one-for-two with a run and two RBIs.

On Wednesday of last week, the Mariners managed a tight 4-1 win over the Bucs.

Mariner pitcher Dylan David allowed only four hits and struck out seven, and Cooper Fraser was one-for-two with three RBIs. Callum Boudreau also scored a runner. The top hitter for the Bucs was Peter Clow who went two-for-three. Lucien Gerroir was on the mound.

Upcoming games include the following:

June 27: Hawks at Royals (6 p.m.)

June 27: Bucs at Red Caps (6:15 p.m.)

June 29: Hawks at Mariners (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.)

June 30: Red Caps at Athletics (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.)

July 3: Mariners at Red Caps (6 p.m.)