HALIFAX: As the environmental assessment phase for the proposed Spaceport development near Canso approaches its completion, the integrated project team – for the design and construction of the Spaceport – will convene for an initial meeting.

At this meeting, the team will outline and document the key project assignments and agreements. This team will be responsible for the building of the Spaceport’s Launch Centre, Integration Facility, and Launch Pad. Construction will commence in mid-2018 with an expected completion date of 2020.

As a result of interest expressed by several media outlets in recent months, the media is invited to attend the start of the project team meeting. Representatives of each of the project team organizations – Maritime Launch Services, Lindsay Construction and the Yuzhnoye State Design Office (approximately seven representatives from Ukraine) – will be on hand.

The speakers will be Cory Bell, president of Lindsay Construction; Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services; Maksym Degtiarov, Chief Designer of the Launch Vehicle, Yuzhnoye Design Bureau. Degtiarov will speak about the rocket design.

This meeting will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. at Lindsay Construction in Dartmouth.

Maritime Launch Services proposes to construct and operate a private commercial spaceport for the purpose of establishing a commercially-controlled, commercially-managed launch site near Little Dover, Hazel Hill and Canso that would provide launch site options in North America.

As part of the provincial environmental assessment process, MLS is also hosting a public open house. Members of the public, agencies, Aboriginal communities, resource and recreational users of the surrounding area, and other interested people are encouraged to actively participate in the planning process by attending consultation events, submitting written comments, or contacting project team members directly with questions.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in helping to identify issues, concerns, interests or ideas to be addressed during the assessment process. In addition to attending the public open house, the public is invited to visit the MLS Web site at: www.maritimelaunch.com and to submit comments by e-mail to: steve.matier@maritimelaunch.com or mail to: Maritime Launch Services

Suite 900, 1959 Upper Water Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 3N2.