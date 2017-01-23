PORT HAWKESBURY: Larade Tae Kwon Do is planning to welcome Master Robert White on Saturday, February 25, to share his knowledge with local martial artists.

“His seminars are awesome,” said Kempie Larade, the lead instructor of Larade Tae Kwon Do. “I always tell the kids, with Master White, you’re going to have fun, but you’re going to sweat. You’ll learn a lot, and you’ll have fun doing it.

“I find him one of the best to host seminars.”

White is a seventh degree black belt and the owner of White’s Tae Kwon Do, a dojang operating out of Dartmouth. He’s also no stranger to the area, as he’s visited the local group a number of times for black belt exams.

White serves as the right-hand man for Grand Master Chong Lee, the ninth degree grand master who sits as the top man for the brand of Tae Kwon Do taught by Larade. Lee introduced Tae Kwon Do to Canada in 1965.

White will be offering two seminars, one running from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (youth/beginners) and one from noon to 1:30 p.m. (youth/advanced/adults). The deadline to sign up is February 10, and Larade can be contacted at 902-318-1747.

Anyone looking to attend the seminars in Port Hawkesbury should sign-up quickly. White is more than willing to visit, but the seminars will only take place if enough people come out.

Larade has classes taking place in St. Peter’s and Arichat as well as Port Hawkesbury, so the local group has many athletes ready to learn from White. However, the upcoming seminars have the doors open for people not currently training, should they like to see what Tae Kwon Do has to offer.

“The public is more than welcome to come in and watch,” Larade said. “This would be a great time for people to have a look.”

Though young members are always welcome, Larade mentioned that adults are also invited to sign up for classes. The martial art is a great stress reliever and offers great benefits in terms of exercise, he said.