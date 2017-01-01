MAY: Firefighters recall experiences fighting Fort McMurray wildfires

FORT MCMURRAY: In the midst of the upheaval, turmoil and loss associated with the wildfires that swept through Alberta last May, stories of generosity and heroism emerged involving Strait area residents living and working in the province during the time of the massive blaze.

Two Inverness County residents, Breagh MacAulay of Aberdeen and Port Hood’s Jerrod Hawley, were among the Fort McMurray officials helping to fight the fire. MacAulay, a Fort McMurray Wildlife Ranger, posted on Facebook in early May that the blaze was “just under half the size of Inverness County and growing.”

The federal government pledged to match all donations to the Canadian Red Cross to assist Alberta residents and rebuild fire-damaged regions, and the Canadian Armed Forces also offered supplies and support, according to Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner.

Back in the Strait area, relief efforts included a $5,000 contribution from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, as well as benefit concerts and prayer services in such communities as Heatherton and Arichat.

As well, local businesses such as Antigonish’s Peace By Chocolate and Pizza Delight franchise and regional franchises such as Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys and Foodland were among those collecting and making donations towards the wildfire relief effort.

GUYSBOROUGH: A proposed industrial project took another major step forward last spring, as federal and provincial environment ministers offered environmental approval for the Black Point Quarry development.

Officials with Vulcan Materials, the company behind the project, said the plan is to make a final investment decision within the next two years, which will enable Vulcan Materials to carry out market analysis and engineering studies during that time.

If the project proceeds, it will involve a construction period of two-and-a-half to three years, beginning in 2018, with 120-150 direct jobs associated with this portion of the development and 50-60 full-time jobs for the operating facility.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Sixteen months after a late-2014 incident that saw a Boylston resident shot with a firearm at a residence on North Riverside Road, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the case received a jail sentence.

Charles James MacPherson received 18 months of incarceration, plus 12 months of probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition, as a result of a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault. Justice Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie issued the sentence in the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre last May.

MacPherson was arrested following a December 2014 altercation with another 18-year-old man. Originally charged with attempted murder and assault, he was cleared of the attempted murder charge after entering a guilty plea on the assault charge during a court appearance in Antigonish last January.

PETIT DE GRAT: An Isle Madame project designed to boost the local fishing industry received financial assistance from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner announced $801,215 in funding to support research and development in the seafood sector, with a $301,215 non-repayable contribution going to Université Saint-Anne’s Marine Research Centre.

Centre director Michelle Theriault said the project’s components included providing four weeks of customized training for the seafood processing industry to unemployed or underemployed people who are not ready to go out into the workforce.

The remaining funding included a repayable offer of $500,000 from ACOA’s Business Development Program to NovaCon Live Seafood, an industry partner of the research centre, to assist with the construction of the company’s new live snow crab storage system on Veterans’ Memorial Drive in Arichat.

ANTIGONISH: Police issued an early-May warning about the potential for a high-risk repeat sex offender to relocate to the Antigonish area.

Gavin Sean Griffiths, 30, served a sentence for sexual assault in Ottawa and has a record of criminal convictions dating back to 2005, including other convictions for sexual assault. At the time of a May 4 advisory from Nova Scotia RCMP regarding Griffiths’ intention to move to Antigonish, he was still required to serve two years’ probation and follow conditions, including counseling.

According to Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Holly Glassford, the town detachment was “aware of the offender’s address and the conditions he’s on,” and warned against any vigilante activity.

ARICHAT: A forensic audit of credit card expenses incurred by Richmond County’s municipal councillors and staff members over the past five years took another step forward in May.

Councillors voted 6-1 to approve the terms of an audit and to direct the county’s municipal auditing firm, Grant Thornton, to carry out the audit with assistance from the Halifax-based legal firm Boyne Clarke. Louisdale-area councillor Brian Marchand cast the only opposing vote at the May 2 council meeting in Arichat, which came six weeks after councillors unanimously approved the decision to take the forensic audit route.

While he did not specify the terms of reference for the forensic audit, other than to confirm that it would cover travel expenses and other items charged to the credit cards assigned to individual councillors and municipal staff from April 1, 2011 to April 1, 2016, Richmond CAO Warren Olsen expressed hope that the audit would clear the air on an issue that has dogged the municipality since it first came to a vote last December.

PORT HOOD: Tension arose as Inverness Municipal Council attempted to determine the proper course of action with regards to the Port Hood Government Wharf.

Port Hood Area Development Society (PHADS) secretary Judy Watts made a presentation to council’s regular meeting in May, noting that an on-line petition calling on the municipality to look into reconstructing the wharf had received 1,334 signatures.

However, Warden Duart MacAulay pointed out that a 1999 agreement between the municipality and the federal government awarded responsibility for all aspects of the care, management and operation of the wharf – and its counterpart on Port Hood Island – to the Port Hood Island Wharf Preservation Society.

While he pledged that the county would assist PHADS with any effort to secure provincial or federal funds to assist in wharf upgrades, he added that PHADS must craft a specific recommendation regarding this initiative, and Watts pledged that the society would develop such a recommendation in short order.

STRAIT AREA: The local lobster season got off to a strong start throughout the region.

Richmond County Fishermen’s Association representative Christine Babin reported strong catches throughout the first month of the season, with lobster prices remaining steady at $6 per pound. She noted that the price had initially started at $8 in the 2015 season but dropped off to $6.50 “and it held there, for a couple of weeks.”

Inverness South Fishermen’s Association president Jordan MacDougall reported that his region’s lobster prices were around $5.50 per pound, while fishermen were able to avoid the ice build-up that delayed the start of the 2015 season.

Meanwhile, Guysborough Inshore Fishermen’s Association spokesperson Ginny Boudreau noted that this year’s landings had improved over the previous year, with prices settling in at $6 per pound after originally reaching $8 per pound in the season’s early stages.

ANTIGONISH: A Frankville resident received probation and fines after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon. Devon Maurice Fitzpatrick received a suspended sentence, two years of probation with conditions, and an order to pay over $15,000 in fines and damages, related to a charge of assault with a weapon that stemmed from an incident on January 5, 2015.

Antigonish RCMP responded to a report of a man being beaten near Frankville. Upon their arrival, police found a 27-year-old man from the community inside a car at Exit 38, along with a woman who was trying to take the man to a hospital. Fitzpatrick turned himself into police the following day.

GUYSBOROUGH: Municipal officials approved $60,000 in early site-preparation funding for a proposed recreation facility, shortly after receiving word that a new federal funding program could assist in its construction.

Council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough unveiled the final plans for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, a $10.92 million recreation facility for the area. The same council meeting saw council congratulate the federal government for announcing the inclusion of recreation facilities in the $13 billion New Building Canada Fund to be spent over the next two years, a development Warden Vernon Pitts described as positive for both the municipality and the proposed complex.

Pitts added that council will continue to solicit public input in the wake of an open house held earlier in the spring to present the complex to residents of the municipality.

ST. PETER’S: Police officially charged a woman in relation to a fatal car collision which took three lives in late 2015.

Ella Harriet Dorey, 86, of Janvrin’s Island was charged with driving left of a solid double line, contrary to section 115, subsection 2 of the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, in connection to a four-vehicle collision on Highway 104 in western Richmond County on December 1, 2015. The accident claimed the lives of teacher Kayla Lynn Cotton, student Sarah Marie Poirier, and Mexican exchange student Sara Cecena Garcia.

While RCMP officials did not identify Dorey in their initial confirmation of charges last May, they confirmed that she was questioned at the scene and her license seized at the time. The license was later revoked at the request of the RCMP, and Dorey made no attempt to regain her license.

STRAIT AREA: Two Strait area municipalities held the line on their tax rates, while a local town imposed a third consecutive tax increase as part of its 2016-17 budget.

Town councillors in Antigonish voted to raise the town’s residential tax rate by two cents, bringing it to $1.06 per $100 of assessment, while the commercial rate rose by one cent to sit at $2.58 per $100 of assessment. Antigonish’s mayor at the time, Carl Chisholm, described the increases as necessary to keep up with the cost of living and enable the town to carry out infrastructure replacement.

However, tax rates remained the same in the Town of Mulgrave and Inverness County. The Mulgrave residential rate remained at $1.80 per $100 of assessment with the commercial rate holding steady at $4.93 per $100 of assessment. In Inverness County, councillors voted to keep the residential rate at $1.02 per $100 of assessment and hold the commercial rate at $1.85 per $100 of assessment.