Missing man’s truck located

Still no sign of 40-year-old Darrell LaHay, missing since Tuesday

PORT HAWKESBURY: A truck owned by a man missing since earlier this week was located today.

A green 1996 Mazda pickup truck was found in the parking lot of a service station in Auld’s Cove.

Forty-year-old Darrell LaHay is still missing and police and his family are concerned for his safety. LaHay was last seen leaving a gas station in Mabou at 5 p.m. on June 18 and did not show up for work on June 19.

LaHay is described as white, 5-foot-6 with a stocky build, balding brown hair with a red/brown beard, green eyes and glasses. At the time he was last seen, LaHay was wearing black overalls covered in grease.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrell LaHay is asked to contact Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.